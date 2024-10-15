Watch Now
Top of Main Brew Pub's "Dine About" offerings for October

Dine About with Park City Area Restaurant Association
(The Place Advertiser) - Dine About means specials at your favorite Park City area restaurants.
The 12th Annual Dine About Park City goes through the end of October, 2024.

Dine About gives people a chance to experience Park City Area Restaurants (PCARA) at a great price.

Participating PCARA member restaurants will offer 2-course lunches for $15, $25 or $30 per person, 3-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60 per person, and a new après category featuring $20 cocktails and bites.

Jenny Hardman stopped by Top of Main Brew Pub, a local favorite for food and drink.

This iconic building was home to Utah’s first ever brew pub, Wasatch Brew Pub.

For Dine About they will be offering 2-course lunch specials and 3-course dinner specials as well.

You can also buy their beer to go!

You can learn more about Dine About, and see a full list of restaurants taking part at ParkCityRestaurants.com.

And for more about Top of Main, visit: topofmainbrewpub.com.

