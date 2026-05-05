TowerToss is 360 degrees of backyard fun—think cornhole, but more portable, more affordable, and playable from any direction.

The goal of TowerToss is to be the first team to conquer each side of the tower by tossing bean balls through each hole—and finally through the top.

TowerToss can be played with large groups (as many as 8) or small groups (as few as 2), and by a wide range of ages.

You can learn the rules in less than a minute and the co-owner of the game, Scott Brown, and his daughter Lily joined us with the rules in three easy steps.

1) Set up the tower. Stand about 10 ft from the tower's 1-hole side, split into two evenly divided teams, and hand out the bean balls to each player.

2) Take turns tossing the bean balls at the tower. Once your team successfully throws a ball through a hole, you've conquered that side and graduate to the next.

3) The first team to conquer each side of the tower and then get a ball through the top wins!

TowerToss is just $70 and lightweight and takes less than a minute to set up.

TowerToss comes to you from the creators of the Shark Tank-famous backyard game PaddleSmash.

You can learn more at towertossgame.com.

