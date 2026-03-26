Toys to keep your kids entertained and active this Spring

Toy & Play Expert Sheena Stephens joined us in studio with six toys to keep your kids entertained this Spring.

Meet i love aromie Blooms. Kids can water their plush Bloom with a scent pod provided and then gently squeeze the leaf to release a soft mist, filling the space with your Bloom's signature scent. There are 6 Blooms to collect, each with a unique fragrance. These are recommended for ages 4+ and retail for $12.97 at Walmart.

Step into a garden of magnetic magic with MAGNA-TILES microMAGS Spring Garden 24-Piece Travel Set. It features decorated flower and tulip tiles, playful pastel quarter circles, and a curious bunny companion for kids to build colorful gardens, cozy cottages and blossoming spring scenes on the go. These are recommended for ages 3+ and retail for $19.99 at Target, Walmart and on Amazon.

Race into action with The Creature Cases Multi-Terrain Motorcycles, designed for daring rescues across land, water, and snow. Inspired by the hit series, each pack includes 1 of 2 possible motorcycles featuring adventure-ready details and free-rolling wheels that let kids zoom across the floor, backyard, or any imaginary landscape. These are recommended for ages 3+ and retail between $9.99-$19.99 at Target and on Amazon.

Launch into chaos with the Monster Jam, Crash & Crumble Skull Escape Playset.

Rev up and fly into action with 2 exclusive Mini Jam trucks, Dragon and El Toro Loco with gem themed details. This playset delivers endless excitement as you load in your trucks into the launcher. These are recommended for ages 3+ and sell for $19.99 on Amazon.

Top YouTube gaming sensation PrestonPlayz has 66 MILLION subscribers and 22 BILLION views across his YouTube channels. Now fans can get in on the action with Series 1 of his iconic Mystery Plush, which has 6 to pick up: Bloxton, PrestonPlayz, Preston 303, Shining Preston, Preston, and Cactus Jones! Each plush comes in a blind box for epic unboxing fun and captures the ingenious spirit and light-hearted humor of the record-setting YouTube channel. These are for kids 5+ and sell for $11.99 on Amazon or at Target.

BumBumz is expanding with original collections like RetroBumz and nostalgic licensed favorites like The Golden Girls and Schitt's Creek. Inspired by iconic characters, quotes, locations, and moments from the beloved series. Each plush features the signature beanbag feel fans love—perfect for collecting, displaying, gifting, or sensory play. These are recommended for ages 3+ and sell for $4.99-$7.99 at Target and on Amazon.

For more information visit playwisepartners.com.