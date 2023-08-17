Tracy Aviary is welcoming flamingo chicks

Tracy Aviary is welcoming new baby flamingos. One just hatched Thursday morning and more will be hatching soon.

The flamingo eggs are kept in the incubation room until they hatch, and then that time the chicks are reunited with their parents.

Jenny was in the incubator where she saw how they care for the eggs, and check them regularly to make sure the birds are developing.

She also got to see the fluffy white baby flamingos that are back with the flock now.

Tracy Aviary is home to over 300 birds from around the world, including many that are endangered or extinct in the wild.

You can see interactive bird shows and demonstrations, and guests visiting Tracy Aviary can explore over a dozen themed exhibits, botanical gardens and curated nature play opportunities.

Guests can also enjoy the on-site Bird Feeder Café, which offers freshly prepared food and beverages, and find unique gifts and souvenirs in the gift shop.

For more information visit tracyaviary.org.