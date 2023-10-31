Watch Now
Trick or Treat: We celebrated Halloween with magic tricks right before our eyes

Do You Believe in Magic?
You won't believe your eyes when Cole Blalock works his magic!
Posted at 2023-10-31T13:40:41-0600
and last updated 2023-10-31 15:57:55-04

Do you believe in magic?

It's hard to not be a believer when you see Cole Blalock do tricks.

The magician, mentalist and entertainer joined us on the show, and did Halloween tricks right before our eyes!

Cole performs at company employee recognition banquets, costumer appreciation dinners, seminars, sales meetings, keynote speeches, and a lot more!

Cole says he provides positive, memorable and meaningful segments to your event.

He explained how he makes them meaningful. "I blend magic and storytelling and emotion to paint a picture of those in attendance. And, hopefully they are able to take it home and cherish it forever. Every single time I perform is for my audience to leave feeling uplifted and motivated," Cole says.

You can learn more at coleblalock.com.

