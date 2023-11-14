Troubleshooting your garbage disposal before you have to call a plumber.

The garbage disposal is going to get lots of use over the holidays and Any Hour Services want to give you options for troubleshooting before you need to call a plumber.

Mike Wilson with Any Hour Services walked Jenny Hardman through the process.

2 most common problems with a garbage disposal:



It gets jammed No power

If your garbage disposal is jammed: grab the disposal key or allen wrench and turn back-and-forth until whatever is jammed becomes loose.

Then carefully look into the disposal and use tongs to pull out the jammed object. Make sure the disposal is off before every putting tongs into it.

If your garbage disposal doesn't have power:



Check the breaker Check the reset button on the bottom of your disposal

If that doesn’t work, you might need to call someone.

Any Hour Services is the Official Home Services Partner of The Place, and one of our Home Pros.

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.