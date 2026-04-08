Tulips, rotten eggs and amphibians are all part of this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

The Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point begins on April 8, 2026. There are more than 900,000 flowers that will bloom this Spring including not only tulips but daffodils, poppies and more! This is one of the largest flower experiences in the country and goes for six weeks. Click here for more information.

Get ready for an action-packed day of outdoor fun for all ages at the Ready to Play! Festival in Tooele on Saturday, April 11, 2026. This is a free community celebration with games, sports, activities and food truck. Click here for more information.

There's a parade to celebrate America's Past, Present & Future on Saturday, April 11, 2026 in Washington County. Come watch floats, marching bands, horses and more in downtown St. George. This is the start of the County Fair with activities going on through April 18, 2026. Click here for more information.

The 12th Annual Rotten Egg Hunt is happening on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at Yuba State Park. This is the very last egg hunt of the season and you can take home as many goodies and prizes as you can find. Click here for more information.

Valley Fair Mall is having a Dia Del Nino celebration filled with music, laughter and family fun under the sun on Saturday, April 11, 2026. This is all to celebrate the joy and importance of childhood. Click here for more information.

Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and more are taking over the Mountain America Expo Center for the 2026 Reptilian Nation Expo. This is happening Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11, 2026 with vendors and breeders from all over the country. Click here for more information.

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