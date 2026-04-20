Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids is the only film festival for kids in the Mountain West and is celebrating 15 years in 2026!

Tumbleweeds is a fun, family-friendly festival full of exciting movies, hands-on workshops, special guest appearances and free activities in the clubhouse.

The theme this year is "Passion in Action" and celebrates the power of kids following what excites them, whether that's art, science, sports, helping others or protecting the planet.

Films are from around the world and every film's main character is a kid!

Most films are suitable for all ages, with the rest of the films suitable for ages six and up or 10 and up.

The festival runs is Saturday,April 25,2 026 at the Viridian Event Center at West Jordan Library, 8030 South 1820 West in West Jordan.

Ticket reservation is required and you can learn more at tumbleweedskids.org.