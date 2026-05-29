Turtle is our Pet of the Week and that's her name not her species!

Turtle is a very sweet girl who loves people and gets along great with children and dogs who are older or calm and she lives with cats in her foster home too.

She's a 5-year-old terrier mix who loves to cuddle and go on walks.

She's described as funny and affectionate and smart!

Turtle is house-trained and spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like to meet Turtle, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Right now they're offering a discount for black dogs as well as senior dogs.