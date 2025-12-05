'Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil is making its highly anticipated debut at Eccles Theater .

'Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show and it's at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City for a limited engagement this holiday season.

The show is based on the classic poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore.

Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays.

The show also features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

It also includes thrilling acrobatics including incredible roller skating, gravity-defying hair suspension, daring hoop diving and more!

'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque Du Soleil is on stage at Eccles through December 14.

Tickets are on sale now at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com.

