Two local sisters are turning a lifelong dream into reality with the opening of Preloved, a boutique-style thrift and consignment shop in downtown Payson.

Thrifting is a popular way to shop in Finland where people rent a small booth and sell gently used clothing, accessories and home goods.

That's exactly what you can expect at Preloved too.

The grand opening is Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 10am-1pm at 200 S. 100 W. in Payson.

You can learn more at preloved.love and follow them on Instagram @preloved.payson.