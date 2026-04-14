Two lucky winners will get to be on set and be a part of two short films starring William Shatner.

There's a nationwide casting call going on now where two lucky winners will get to be on set with and be a part of short films starring the one-and-only William Shatner.

Last year Draper-based wellness company LifeWave partnered with Shatner to create a really fun, comedic video called "The World's Oldest Intern".

In the video - it's his first day as an intern and it features him roaming around LifeWave's futuristic headquarters - right here in Draper. He also runs into a recently "transported" version of himself.

It went viral (got more than 2 million views) - and because of that, they're going to release two follow up short films to play off of the success.

Two lucky winners who apply in the contest will be cast as extras in the film — they could even get a line!

The contest is called "Boldy Go From Fan to Co-Star" and go to theworldsoldestinern.com for instructions on how to apply now through April 24, 2026.

Folks who apply will have to tell why they want to be a part of the films and submit a short video.

LifeWave's CEO & founder - David Schmidt - was actually a huge Star Trek fan when he was a kid and it played a huge role in him wanting to become an inventor.

David loved all the technology and the futuristic nature of everything on the show.

Fast forward to about 4 years ago - David wanted to create a really cool headquarters for LifeWave. Going back to his love for Star Trek - he hired Academy Award-winning artist Doug Drexler, who designed the set of Star Trek, to design the headquarters.

So it seemed only fitting that we'd try to get Shatner involved in the brand somehow.

LifeWave has been around for 20 years and operates in more than 70 countries and is based in Draper.

All of their products use light to stimulate and activate energy at the cellular level.