Two popular Disney shows are coming together on the ice in SLC

Disney On Ice Presents Frozen & Encanto is in town at the Delta Center.

You'll be able to see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family plus Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and many more come to life like never before.

This year you can enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a pre-show Character Experience that includes games, storytelling, crafting and interactive time with Anna and Mirabel.

Shows are:

Thursday, November 6 7:00 PM

Friday, November 7 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 8 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 9 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Get your tickets at disneyonice.com.

