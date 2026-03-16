UOnline's MLS Program is a fantastic option for those looking to bolster their resume and empower themselves

The Master of Legal Studies degree is a three-semester program that provides a functional understanding of working with and understanding US laws and regulations.

The program follows a cohort model across all three semesters, enabling students to advance together while building strong, lasting professional relationships.

Ahsley Hawk visited campus and talked with the MLS Program Coordinator for the College of Law, Ali Holdeman.

She explained the Master of Legal Studies is designed for students from diverse professional and academic backgrounds, grounded in the belief that legal knowledge enhances any career path.

The students and alumni say they appreciate the degree's versatility and its practical application to everyday life.

Aside from the requirement of possessing a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution, the MLS application process does not require any prerequisite coursework or standardized test scores, making it an accessible option for everyone.

Online MLS content is delivered in an asynchronous format so that it can be completed at times convenient to the student.

It's a fantastic option for those looking to bolster their resume and empower themselves while juggling demanding jobs or family commitments.

Application deadlines: The priority deadline is April 1st, and applications close on May 31st. Start your application today!

Learn more at https://online.utah.edu/graduate-programs/legal-studies.

