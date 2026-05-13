Urgent care, ER or primary care? How to choose with MountainStar Healthcare

When unexpected health issues arise, understanding where to seek medical care is critical to ensure timely and effective treatment. Since May is Urgent Care Awareness Month, it is a great time to discuss when people should go to the Emergency Room (ER), an urgent care clinic, and/or a primary care provider – before it’s needed.

Dr. Chad Nicholls – Market Medical Director for CareNow® Urgent Care in Utah, part of MountainStar Healthcare – joined Ashley Hawk on FOX13’s The PLACE to help educate the public.

“There are key differences between each of these care options; each plays a vital role in addressing various medical needs. Knowing when to visit them will help you receive the right level of care,” Dr. Chad Nicholls explained. “I like to think of it like this: Primary care is your first line of defense, the ER is for life-threatening situations, and urgent care bridges the gap.”

By assessing symptoms and their severity – and knowing the strengths of each care option – you can make informed decisions to ensure you receive the best care possible. Consider the following guidelines:



Primary care: Used to address non-urgent issues, preventive care or ongoing health management

ER: Utilized in the event of life-threatening emergencies or severe conditions

Urgent care: For non-life-threatening but pressing health concerns that require same-day attention

Primary care providers (PCPs) are a go-to resource for non-urgent, ongoing health concerns. PCPs build a relationship with you as an established patient, provide preventive care including immunizations and screenings, routine checkups and chronic disease management. Because PCPs know your medical history, they can offer personalized care and coordinate referrals to specialists if and when needed. However, most PCPs require appointments be scheduled in advance, making them less suitable for sudden or urgent health issues.

The Emergency Department, or ER, is equipped to handle severe, life-threatening conditions and emergencies that require immediate, comprehensive care. Staffed 24/7 with specialists and advanced technology, the ER can manage a wide-ranging list of ailments and conditions. Some examples include:



Chest pain or signs of a heart attack, such as shortness of breath

Stroke symptoms: Sudden weakness, facial drooping or difficulty speaking

Severe injuries: Deep cuts, major broken bones or burns

Severe asthma attacks or allergic reactions

Head trauma: Especially if accompanied by confusion, unconsciousness or vomiting

When it comes to serious or traumatic injuries and illnesses, time is critical.

“Time is brain in the event of a stroke. Time is muscle when it comes to cardiac, or heart, emergencies,” Dr. Nicholls added. “If you believe you are experiencing emergent symptoms, please call 911 or visit an emergency room right away.”

Urgent care is a fast, effective option when you don't have immediate access to your primary care physician. Urgent care is a good option when you’re unsure how serious an injury might be and/or if you need a quick evaluation. Urgent care clinics like CareNow® Urgent Care, are designed to address medical concerns that require prompt attention, but don’t warrant a trip to the ER.

Urgent care centers or clinics often have on-site diagnostic tools like x-rays and lab testing, enabling faster diagnoses and treatments for minor conditions. Urgent care typically has extended hours, including evenings and weekends.

“They also usually work on a walk-in basis too, if you’re in a pinch,” Dr. Nicholls said. “Urgent care is incredibly convenient!”

Urgent care commonly treats non-life-threatening conditions, with top visits including respiratory infections (cold, flu, strep throat), minor injuries (sprains, strains, minor fractures), and infections like UTIs, pink eye, and ear infections. Other common reasons for visits to urgent care include minor cuts needing stitches, skin rashes, and minor burns.

All in all, urgent care clinics are a convenient choice for unexpected issues outside of your PCP’s availability. If you need convenient care after hours or on the weekend, consider visiting your local CareNow®.

ERs prioritize patients based on severity, potentially leading to long wait times for non-critical conditions. Urgent care centers usually operate on a first-come, first-served basis, while PCP visits often require an appointment. Seeking care early can help you recover more efficiently and avoid complications that could keep you sidelined longer.

While ERs are open and available 24/7, urgent care centers have extended hours, and PCPs typically operate during standard business hours.

“Next time you or a loved one is hurting or dealing with a mild illness, trust our accredited CareNow® Urgent Care clinics to provide convenient, affordable care,” Dr. Nicholls added. “Of course, for life-threatening emergencies, call 911. If you’re not sure whether an emergency room or urgent care clinic is right for your situation, you can call our free Consult-A-Nurse® phone line at (844) 706-8773 anytime, day or night.”

CareNow® Urgent Care offers $35 discounted sports physicals | May 1 – Aug. 31

Prepare now for your children’s summer and fall sports schedules by taking advantage of CareNow® Urgent Care and its seasonal offer to get their sports physicals—fast! CareNow began offering discounted sports physicals for K-12 students on May 1, 2026 at a price of $35. The promotion will be available through August 31, 2026. The limited-time offer provides school-aged students and their families with the ability to get on track for summer and fall sports activities.

Take advantage of CareNow clinics that are open seven days a week with extended evening and weekend hours. No appointment is necessary, though patients can use Web Check-In® to reserve their spot online and shorten the wait! Find your nearest location, complete the form, and wait anywhere. The urgent care clinic will text you when it’s time to come in for your visit.

“Fall sports and extracurricular activities will be here before you know it,” Dr. Nicholls said. “Don't wait for the back-to-school rush to get your child’s physical completed!”

Sports physicals are often required for student athletes, as well as marching band and color guard members. Parents and students are encouraged to check school and district guidelines for pre-participation requirements prior to participation in training camps and summer practices.

As students prepare for their sports physical, they should remember to bring all necessary forms and vaccination records with them. They should also bring glasses or contacts (if worn), and any/all medications taken regularly. Students under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Some of the most common youth sports injuries include sprains, strains, bruises, growth plate injuries, repetitive motion injuries and heat-related illness. In addition to obtaining a physical exam, medical providers recommend maintaining a healthy diet, participating in regular exercise, staying hydrated and avoiding playing through pain.

SaveNow Membership℠

CareNow® Urgent Care recently launched SaveNow: a membership program for Utahns. The SaveNow Membership is a medical discount program designed to make healthcare more affordable for self-pay and out-of-network patients. A typical urgent care visit for a self-pay patient starts at $180. With an active and eligible SaveNow Membership, members only pay $20 per visit.

Each membership covers up to six people: the primary member, one adult dependent and up to four minor dependents in the same household.

Designed for individuals and families, the SaveNow Membership provides savings on everyday healthcare services to offer you peace of mind. Simplify your healthcare bills with a straightforward, low-cost $20 monthly membership fee that gives you access to discounted services at select CareNow urgent care locations.

“SaveNow is really great for self-pay or out-of-network patients with a high-deductible health plan,” Dr. Nicholls said. “It costs only $20 per month and has a $20 copay for an urgent care visit. The visit covers essentially everything, including laceration repair and x-rays.”

Members are still required to pay for all healthcare services but will receive discounted rates for one simple, low monthly fee.

SaveNow Membership pricing:



$20 monthly fee (per family, including up to 6 members)

$20 one-time enrollment fee (per individual)

$20 visit fee per clinic visit

$35 outside lab fee (if applicable)

Whether you’re planning ahead or looking for added financial flexibility, your SaveNow Membership helps make your healthcare more affordable.

Enroll in your SaveNow Membership today!

If you have insurance that is in-network with CareNow, you are not eligible to apply for SaveNow Membership.

The membership program is only available for residents of Utah. It is not health insurance. A health discount program member is responsible for the entire payment of their medical and health care bill after the discount is applied.

CareNow® Urgent Care is proud to be part of HCA Healthcare – known locally as MountainStar Healthcare in Utah – and its hundreds of urgent care clinics nationwide. There are eight CareNow locations all along the Wasatch Front, from as far north as West Point and as far south as Orem. The clinics offer extended hours seven days a week to provide patients high-quality care when and where they need it – closer to home. Utah CareNow clinics are located in West Point, Bountiful, Salt Lake, Murray, West Jordan, South Jordan, American Fork and Orem. Visit the CareNow locations webpage to find a clinic near you.

The CareNow clinics across Northern Utah recently achieved reaccreditation through the Urgent Care Association (UCA), a distinction that recognizes the highest quality of care and service to patients. Fewer than 20% of all urgent care centers in the nation receive the UCA accreditation for having met all of the established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety and scope of services.

Founded in 1993 in Dallas-Fort Worth, CareNow® has grown to become one of the largest urgent care networks in the country. For more information about youth sports physicals and other services, visit CareNow.com. To connect with CareNow on social media, visit the clinic’s page on Facebook and Instagram.