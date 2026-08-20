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Use your fresh garden tomatoes for this recipe by Cooking with Ruthie

Rustic Tomato Basil Tart
This Rustic Tomato Basil Tart recipe by Cooking with Ruthie uses fresh garden tomatoes and is a delicious appetizer or lunch.
Rustic Tomato Basil Tart
Rustic Tomato Basil Tart
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This Rustic Tomato Basil Tart recipe by Cooking with Ruthie uses fresh garden tomatoes and is a delicious appetizer or lunch.

Ingredients

1 (16 ounce) package mini heirloom tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoon basil pesto

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4-5 large basil leaves, torn into pieces

2 ounces fresh grated manchego anjeo cheese, or parmesan

1 premade uncooked pie crust

1 egg white + 1 tablespoon water, beaten

Instructions

Preheat oven 425 degrees F.

Unroll pie crust onto baking sheet.

Evenly spread basil pesto onto crust leaving 1 inch around the outer edge plain.

Evenly layer tomatoes cut side up on pesto.

Drizzle tomatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Fold 1 inch edge of crust over edge of tomatoes and crimp approximately every inch.

Brush crust edge with egg white.

Bake 18 minutes.

Sprinkle with half of cheese and bake additional 3-5 minutes.

Remove from oven once crust in golden brown.

Sprinkle with remaining cheese and torn basil pieces.

Slice and Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

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