Utah Arts Festival 2024

The Utah Arts Festival is the largest outdoor arts event in Utah with attendance hovering near 50,000 each summer.

“The Great Utah Get-Together” a.k.a The Utah Arts Festival is where the community convenes to celebrate arts of all kinds including music and dance, film, the spoken word, street performers and hands-on fun for kids of all ages.

Jenny Hardman was at the festival Friday and talked with Executive Director Aimee Dunsmore who says she recommends using the new app to hep navigate the festival so you won't miss out on any of the highlights.

You'll definitely want to check out the Puzzle Mural. Mason Fetzer has been a part of the Utah Arts Festival for more than 15 years and he started the Puzzle Mural back in 2011.

Anyone can participate in this interactive mural, no skill required!

You can help paint the mural on Friday, June 28, 2024 from noon until 8pm and again on Saturday, June 29, 2024 from noon to 6pm when the finished piece will be hung.

The mural will be visible all day on Sunday, June 30, 2024 on the southeast corner of the City and County Building. Just look for the 25-foot-tall scaffolding!

This year’s event happens June 28, 29 & 30, 2024, at Library Square from noon until 11pm all three days. Get your tickets here and check out the VIP options as well.

More details at Utah Arts Festival.