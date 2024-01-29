Utah has one of the best restaurants in the country, according to Yelp

A restaurant in American Fork was recently recognized on Yelp's list of 100 best places to eat in the entire country in 2024.

Out of 100 different restaurants, only one in Utah was honored to make it on Yelp's "Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2024" list.

At number 19, Little India was rated as a must-try restaurant in the country.

So naturally, we invited the owners into our kitchen on The PLACE.

The menu is filled with authentic dishes like vegetable samosas, chicken tandoori, yellow daal, vegetable biryani and more.

Little India Making it onto the top U.S. restaurants list isn't the only accomplishment Little India has achieved in recent years. In 2023, it was listed as number 12 on Yelp's list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in the Southwest," joining other Utah favorites.

You can learn more at littleindiaut.com.

