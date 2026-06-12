Utah is one of the fastest-growing construction markets in the country, and VMG NeXT was built specifically to help meet that demand.

Owner and CEO Victor M. Galvan built the company from the ground up after leaving Florida and relocating to Utah to create new opportunities, build a strong team and serve the rapidly growing construction market.

They are not limited to one type of construction. VMG NeXT provides solutions across

commercial, industrial, residential, special projects, structural concrete, tilt-up construction, castx2;in-place concrete, educational facilities, water treatment facilities, and more.

VMG NeXT focuses on building relationships, not just buildings. Clients choose them because they operate with transparency, accountability, communication, and integrity throughout every phase of a project.

Victor's story resonates with many entrepreneurs. He built successful businesses through persistence, hard work, and faith, and now uses his experience to mentor others while

creating jobs, opportunities, and long-term value through every company he leads.

You can learn more at vmgnext.com or by calling 801-640-5684.