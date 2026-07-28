Utah is still No. 1

Utah is No. 1 (again) latest U.S. News rankings.

We talked with Evan Comen, U.S. News' Senior Data Editor, who says our state had strong showings in a wide range of categories, including economy (No. 2), fiscal stability (No. 2) and infrastructure (No. 4).

The rankings were created by assessing each state's performance across eight categories, based on a three-year average of survey data.

2026 Best State Rankings :

Utah South Dakota Minnesota North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire Idaho Florida Washington Vermont



In response, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said, ""Being named the No. 1 state is an honor, but what matters most is what that ranking represents: hardworking people, strong families, and neighbors who look out for one another."

You can find the full report at usnews.lcom/news/best-states.