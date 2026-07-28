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Utah is still No. 1

Utah is ranked as the No. 1 place to live in the brand new U.S. News rankings
Utah is ranked as the No. 1 place to live in the brand new U.S. News rankings
Utah is No. 1... Again!
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Utah is No. 1 (again) latest U.S. News rankings.

We talked with Evan Comen, U.S. News' Senior Data Editor, who says our state had strong showings in a wide range of categories, including economy (No. 2), fiscal stability (No. 2) and infrastructure (No. 4).

The rankings were created by assessing each state's performance across eight categories, based on a three-year average of survey data.

2026 Best State Rankings:

  1. Utah
  2. South Dakota
  3. Minnesota
  4. North Dakota
  5. Nebraska
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Idaho
  8. Florida
  9. Washington
  10. Vermont

In response, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said, ""Being named the No. 1 state is an honor, but what matters most is what that ranking represents: hardworking people, strong families, and neighbors who look out for one another."

You can find the full report at usnews.lcom/news/best-states.

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