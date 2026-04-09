Utah leads the world in dark sky preservation and is home to 28 accredited International Dark Sky places including all five of the Mighty 5 national parks, multiple state parks and several communities across the state.

Dark Sky Month is an opportunity to celebrate Utah's incredible night skies while encouraging responsible recreation and stewardship of these special places.

Utah continues to expand its leadership in dark sky preservation with the recent designation of Snow Canyon State Park as an International Dark Sky Destination.

Nearly 80 percent of Americans live in areas where they can no longer see the Milky Way because of light pollution which makes Utah's protected night skies even more meaningful.

Utah's dark skies support a growing visitor economy and play an important role in the state's tourism industry particularly in rural communities.

Astrotourism is expected to generate an estimated $5.8 billion in spending across the Colorado Plateau and support more than 113,000 new jobs over the next decade.

A number of unique travel experiences and businesses have developed around Utah's dark skies including stargazing tours, astronomy programs, night sky photography workshops and overnight lodging designed specifically for dark sky viewing.

Visitors can even stay in accommodations designed for night sky viewing such as glass domes and dark sky friendly lodging that allow travelers to experience the stars while enjoying the comforts of a traditional stay.

This year the Utah Office of Tourism is partnering with Under Canvas to host a Dark Sky Month contest encouraging travelers to experience Utah's night skies firsthand.

Participants can enter the contest by visiting and visitutah.com/stargazing completing the online entry form between April 1 and April 30.

One winner will receive a two night stay at an Under Canvas location in Utah including Moab, Zion, Bryce Canyon or Lake Powell Grand Staircase.

Utah State Parks is also hosting a variety of Dark Sky Month programs and events across the state including a Dark Sky scavenger hunt throughout April.

The scavenger hunt encourages visitors to explore participating parks and experience Utah's night skies in a fun and interactive way. Additional details and a full schedule of

All programs can be found at stateparks.utah.gov/activities/dark-sky/dark-sky-events.

Utah's dark skies offer a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting natural places while creating unforgettable experiences for visitors and residents alike