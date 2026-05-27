Utah Roofing Company Bighorn Roofing Partners with Habitat for Humanity

Most companies announce a community initiative before they have done anything. Bighorn Roofing did it the other way around.

The Midvale-based roofing contractor has been partnering with Habitat for Humanity chapters across Utah since 2020, completing homes for families in need without press releases, photo ops, or news segments. The work just got done. Quietly, consistently, and to the same standard as any paying customer job.

That changed this month when Jon Howe, VP of Sales at Bighorn Roofing, joined The PLACE alongside Alan Hill, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Utah County, to talk about a partnership that has been building one roof at a time.

Bighorn's relationship with Habitat for Humanity goes back to 2020, when the company began working with chapters across Utah to provide roofing on homes for families in need. The work expanded over time. In 2023, Bighorn connected with the Utah County chapter specifically, starting with a home in Orem for the Fernandez family.

For Howe, the reason they kept coming back is simple. There is something different about putting a roof over a family's head when you know what that moment means to them.

For Habitat, that kind of partnership changes everything. When a skilled contractor steps up voluntarily, it reduces direct costs, keeps the build on schedule, and ensures the family moving in gets a roof done right. Alan Hill described what it means to the homeowner families when they know the work was done with care and full professionalism.

With the Utah County chapter alone, Bighorn has completed five homes. The most recent include a twin duplex in Pleasant Grove and a multi-family apartment building in Park City through the Summit County chapter. Across all Habitat chapters, the relationship goes back further and covers more ground.

The next project is already scheduled. Two more homes on 50 East in Pleasant Grove will bring the Utah County total to seven. Howe said the team is not planning to stop there.

What sets Bighorn apart on volunteer builds is something Habitat's own construction team noticed before anyone said a word about it.

At the ribbon cutting for one of the Pleasant Grove homes, Garret, the Construction Manager for Habitat for Humanity Utah County, walked up to Bighorn's crew and personally thanked them. His observation: with many volunteer organizations, the quality of the work reflects that it is a volunteer job. Bighorn never made that distinction.

Every Habitat roof Bighorn has installed used the same materials, the same crew standards, and the same care as any custom build. For a company that has completed more than 4,000 roofs across Utah, that consistency is not a written policy. It is just how they work.

Garret noted that this kind of workmanship matters beyond the ribbon cutting. Quality roofing affects the long-term stability and safety of the home for the family living in it.

Habitat for Humanity Utah County has been building and renovating homes for Utah County families for over 30 years. Each home requires hundreds of volunteer hours and contributions from multiple partners.

For those who want to get involved, volunteer slots for upcoming builds are still available. Individuals, families, and corporate teams can sign up to serve on a build day, donate materials or funds, or sponsor a home. Trade contractors like Bighorn are especially welcome.

To learn more or get involved, visit habitatuc.org, call (801) 344-8527, or email info@habitatuc.org.

When asked on air whether roof giveaways were becoming a trend in the roofing industry, Howe gave an honest answer.

Bighorn has been running an annual roof giveaway since 2020. Every year at the end of the year, they donate at least one full roof replacement to a Utah family in need. The program has been running for years. They have never issued a press release about it. They have never run an ad about it. They did not post about it to generate leads.

The difference between Bighorn and companies that announce these programs loudly: Bighorn did not create the program to talk about it. The reason it is public now is that FOX 13 invited them to come on as roofing experts and talk about tips and community involvement. That opened the door.

In Howe's words: the goal has never been to promote themselves. That is why they invite other organizations to join them on segments like this one and talk about the work those organizations are doing in the community. The goal is to take care of people on every project, whether it is a repair, a replacement, or a home for a Habitat family. That has always been the focus.

In an industry where community initiatives are increasingly used as marketing launches, Bighorn Roofing's approach stands out precisely because it never was one.

Bighorn Roofing is a family-owned exterior contracting company based in Midvale, Utah. The company is the only GAF 3-Star President's Club contractor in the state of Utah, a distinction held by fewer than 1% of roofing contractors nationwide. Bighorn holds a BBB A+ rating, a 4.8-star average across 500+ reviews, and offers the strongest warranties in the state of Utah. Bighorn calls it a Triple Stack Warranty: a 50-year GAF materials warranty, up to a 40-year GAF workmanship warranty, and the Bighorn Forever Workmanship Warranty.

Services include roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and snow and ice dam removal for residential and commercial properties across Utah.

For a free roof inspection, call (801) 305-4851 or visit gobighorn.com.