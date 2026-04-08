Utah Tulip Festival is the only "U-pick" tulip farm in Utah, meaning that visitors can pick their own flowers from the field. They can purchase the flowers individually or in bundles.

Owner Kara Lewis says there are 250,000 bulbs planted on her farm, making it the largest collection of exclusively tulips in Utah.

Utah Tulip Festival is part of Leland Legacy Farms, along with Glen Ray's Corn Maze and

Pumpkin Patch, which Kara co-owns with her father.

Kara's farm has been in her family for 7 generations, and they started agritourism as a way to keep the farm running and have something to pass down to future generations.

Kara's ancestors immigrated to the US from Holland, a region of the Netherlands, in the

1600s, a century after tulips were introduced in the Netherlands, so the farm is a nod to her ancestry.

Kara is also a high school counselor and mentors teen employees on her farm. She sees

the tulip farm as a place to "leave your worries at the well" and just get a mental break from the strains of the world.

Tulips rarely have to be watered and only in extremely hot temperatures, so they are a good alternative to other, thirstier flowers in our Utah climate, especially in our drought.

The farm will have various events, including a royal tea party, dog days, a painting class,

and more.

You can learn more at utahtulipfestival.com.