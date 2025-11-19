Utah wedding videographer named as one of "The Knot Ones to Watch" for 2025

Salt Lake City-based wedding videographer Jason Lum has been named to "The Knot Ones to Watch" for 2025, a recognition that spotlights 21 up-and-coming wedding professionals nationwide who are redefining the industry.

Jason is the owner of Jason's Film Lab, and joined us with some of the trends he's seeing as we move into 2026.

He says he shoots on digital cameras, but emulates film, making it feel like a movie. In fact, he gets his inspiration from movies instead of other wedding videos.

That's his background too — he's worked on everything from music videos to short films and says that's what makes his style unique.

Jason says he tries to be unseen at the wedding. That way, he says, he can truly show the candid moments.

He also makes a "zine" for every wedding which he says is a little booklet that has stills from their wedding video. Basically it's a version of the video that they can hold.

You can learn more at Jasonsfilmlab.com.

