UTAHGIVES is Utah's new statewide day of giving that brings Utahns together to support the organizations that support our communities.

Utah Nonprofits Association supports and strengthens Utah's nonprofit organizations and leads the UTAHGIVES campaign.

Jill Bennett, CEO, says on April 30, 2026 people from across the state will come together online at UtahGives.org for 24 hours to give where it matters most: to trusted, local nonprofit organizations that are helping Utah families every day.

Early giving is open now and it allows donors to explore causes and give ahead of time, while April 30 is the statewide day when Utah comes together for maximum impact.

Nearly everyone has relied on a community support organization at some point—whether for food, mental health support, youth programs, the arts, or help during a difficult season.

UTAHGIVES highlights the groups that quietly and consistently show up for Utah families and communities.

It's an easy, uplifting way for viewers to support something local and meaningful.

All participating organizations are vetted, IRS registered charitable organizations and the money donated is sent directly to the organizations selected.