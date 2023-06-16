Utah's colleges are coming together because they want you to go to college

Utah's public colleges are coming together because they want you to go to college—no matter your age or experience

Jenny talked with Tess, a graduate of Weber State University, who is a firm believer that it is never too late to start or finish college.

Tess was in the middle of college years ago when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

She had to take a break from her degree, and she was nervous about returning.

"But Weber State was really great about getting me back in without overwhelming me and providing resources and making adjustments for testing that I needed to finish my degree."

After being in the hospital, Tess says she was inspired to give back to the community that gave her care when she needed it. So now, after going back to school and earning her bachelor's degree, she's a Medical Laboratory Technologist at that the hospital that treated her.

Tess says, "The biggest thing I would say to people is that, genuinely, we have one shot at our lives, and we should make sure we find ourselves doing something we love, and if that includes getting a college degree, that shouldn't hold anyone back from doing what they love in life."

There are so many ways to pay for college, whether that's employer reimbursements, departmental scholarships, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, there is a way to pay and flexible scheduling available, just ask!

Learn more at CollegeIsUtah.com.