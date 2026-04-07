Utah's First Lady and Mountain America Credit Union are partnering for a teacher initiative

Show Up for Teachers is an initiative put on by Utah's First Lady Abby Cox.

And again this year Mountain America Credit Union is partnering with Show Up For Teachers with grants.

They will be offering 40 grants of $1,000 each for a total of $40,000.

The grants are designed for K-12 educators in Utah to support innovative classroom projects.

It's aligned with the Show Up for Teachers conference, being held on July 9, 2026 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Applications are now open until Wednesday, May 20, 2026 and you can find additional information and the application at macu.com/showup.