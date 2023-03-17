The International Sportsmen's Expo is going on now!

The International Sportsmen's Expo is going on through Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

It's Utah's largest fishing, hunting and outdoor celebration for the entire family!

Jenny went to the Expo and found three companies you'll want to check out while you're there.

Spring is right around the corner so she was drawn to Polaris. ATVing is so popular in Utah because it's the best state to use these machines and there are so many places to explore on them! They even have one that is fully enclosed with heat and air conditioning so you can ride year-round! You'll have every amenity you could every need including front and rear cameras, GPS, vehicle-to-vehicle communication and even windshield wipers. Check out all the products Polaris has to offer by clicking here.

Baseball and Beards just go together! Jared Fernandez played professional baseball for 14 years. Now, he and his son Bo own JFEZ Beard Co. (JFEZ was one of his nicknames when he was playing ball). Jared says in the off-season he always had a beard but wasn't crazy about the products to style it and keep it healthy... so he made his own. He has scents like Cherry Tobacco, Irish Coffee and Tiger's Blood, which is just like the snow cone flavor! They offer beard balms and oils. Check them out here.

Marine Products is at 949 West 1700 South in Salt Lake City and is a go-to spot for everything boating. They have pontoons, ski boats, heavy motor boats for offshore fishing and so much more. If you already have a boat, but it needs a new look, they can resurface it too. Marine Products has been in business for 40 plus years and is the largest pro shop in the Intermountain West. Check out their website here.

