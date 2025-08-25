"Vacation", "My Cousin Vinny" and "FBI Most Wanted" stars coming to FanX Salt Lake

FanX Salt Lake is just over one month away -- and there are new guest announcements that people are excited about.

FanX Founder and Show Producer, Dan Farr, joined us in studio to tell us more about three stars who will be in Salt Lake.

Beverly D'Angelo played Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon's Vacation films and will join fellow National Lampoon's Vacation stars Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid at FanX.

In addition to the National Lampoon's Vacation films, D'Angelo starred in more than 60 feature films, including Coal Miner's Daughter for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, A Streetcar Named Desire for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award, Hair and American History X to name a few.

Marisa Tomei won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in My Cousin Vinny. Since then, she's appeared in several movies, including playing the role of Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: No Way Home . Other prominent roles include A Different World, What Women Want, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, Wild Hogs, The Wrestler, The Ides of March, Crazy Stupid, Love and Parental Guidance.

Shantel VanSanten plays Special Agent Nina Chase on FBI Most Wanted and will join fellow FBI Most Wanted star Dylan McDermott at FanX. In addition to FBI Most Wanted, VanSanten has starred in a number of TV shows including, One Tree Hill, The Boys, Shooter, For All Mankind, The Messengers and The Flash. She's also appeared in films such as Something Wicked and Golden Christmas 3.

FanX Salt Lake is September 25-27, 2025 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Get your tickets at FanXSaltLake.com.