Vessel Kitchen is opening its ninth location in Orem

Vessel Kitchen is opening a 9th location -- in Orem.
Vessel Kitchen is opening its ninth location next week in Orem, bringing its globally inspired, scratch-made menu to the heart of Utah County!

Guests can expect fresh, health-forward dishes in a warm, casual setting, with menu options suited for every type of eater — from vegan to gluten-free, Whole30 to kid-friendly.

The team is preparing signature dishes that are both nourishing and crave-worthy, like the Utah Bowl, which features shredded chicken, sweet potato hash, Peruvian green sauce, Israeli pico, and micro cilantro.

Grand opening festivities kick off on Friday, August 22, starting with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., accompanied by the Orem High School Advanced Jazz Band, followed by special promotions, giveaways, and activities throughout the day.

Located at 115 W Center St., Orem, UT 84057, the new restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more or browse the menu, visit vesselkitchen.com or follow @vesselkitchen on Instagram.

