Veteran-owned company, Born Primitive, is celebrating America's 250th Birthday.

Bear Handon started his company, Born Primitive, while he was active duty as a U.S. Navy Seal Officer.

It started with an activewear line and now, a decade later, has expanded beyond that with athleisure, footwear, an outdoor line, tactical products, jeans and flannels too.

Born Primitive just launched the "Land of the Free" collection in honor of America's 250th Birthday in 2026.

There are all kinds of clothing, shoes, hats and swimwear to help you celebrate. And right now there's a site-wide sale for 20 percent off.

In addition to being patriotic, Born Primitive also gives back to veterans and first responders.

In fact, to date, they've paid off $46 million in veteran medical bills with the help of Black Rifle Coffee.

They're working to increase that number with other sponsors significantly this year.

You can learn more at bornprimitive.com and on all social media @bornprimitive.

