Vietnamese Hamburger Steak Bowl recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Vietnamese Hamburger Steak Bowl
Ingredients
For the Beef Patties
● 1 1/2 lbs 80/20 ground beef
● 4 cloves garlic, minced
● 2 green onions, finely sliced
● 1 tbsp fish sauce
● 1 tbsp soy sauce
● 1 tbsp oyster sauce
● 1 tsp sesame oil
● 1 tbsp brown sugar
● 1 1/2 tsp coarse black pepper
● 1/2 tsp kosher salt
● 1 tbsp neutral oil
● 2 tbsp butter
For the Quick Pickled Vegetables
● 1 cup shredded carrots
● 1 English cucumber, thin sliced
● 1/2 cup rice vinegar
● 2 tbsp sugar
● 1 tsp kosher salt
For the Nuoc Cham Sauce
● 1/4 cup fish sauce
● 1/4 cup warm water
● 2 tbsp sugar
● Juice of 1 lime
● 1 clove garlic, grated
● 1 tsp sambal oelek or chili garlic sauce
For the Bowls
● 4 cups cooked jasmine rice
● Fresh cilantro leaves
● Jalapeño slices
● Crispy shallots
● Lime wedges
Directions
● In a large bowl combine ground beef, garlic, green onions, fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, black pepper and salt. Mix gently just until combined.
● Form into 4 oval patties about 1/2-inch thick. Refrigerate 15–20 minutes to help them hold together.
● In another bowl combine carrots, cucumber, rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Toss well and let sit while preparing the rest of the recipe.
● In a small bowl whisk together all nuoc cham ingredients until the sugar dissolves.
● Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add neutral oil and cook patties 4–5 minutes per side until deeply caramelized and cooked through.
● During the last minute add butter to the pan and spoon the melted butter over the patties as they finish cooking.
● Rest the patties 5 minutes, then slice or roughly chop.
● Build bowls with jasmine rice and the hamburger steak patties.
● Top with pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeños and crispy shallots.
● Spoon over the nuoc cham sauce and finish with a squeeze of fresh lime.
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