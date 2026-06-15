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Vietnamese Hamburger Steak Bowl recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Vietnamese Hamburger Steak Bowl
(The Place Advertiser) - Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe for Vietnamese Hamburger Steak Bowl.
Vietnamese Hamburger Steak Bowl
Vietnamese Hamburger Steak Bowl
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Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Vietnamese Hamburger Steak Bowl

Ingredients

For the Beef Patties

● 1 1/2 lbs 80/20 ground beef

● 4 cloves garlic, minced

● 2 green onions, finely sliced

● 1 tbsp fish sauce

● 1 tbsp soy sauce

● 1 tbsp oyster sauce

● 1 tsp sesame oil

● 1 tbsp brown sugar

● 1 1/2 tsp coarse black pepper

● 1/2 tsp kosher salt

● 1 tbsp neutral oil

● 2 tbsp butter

For the Quick Pickled Vegetables

● 1 cup shredded carrots

● 1 English cucumber, thin sliced

● 1/2 cup rice vinegar

● 2 tbsp sugar

● 1 tsp kosher salt

For the Nuoc Cham Sauce

● 1/4 cup fish sauce

● 1/4 cup warm water

● 2 tbsp sugar

● Juice of 1 lime

● 1 clove garlic, grated

● 1 tsp sambal oelek or chili garlic sauce

For the Bowls

● 4 cups cooked jasmine rice

● Fresh cilantro leaves

● Jalapeño slices

● Crispy shallots

● Lime wedges

Directions

● In a large bowl combine ground beef, garlic, green onions, fish sauce, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, brown sugar, black pepper and salt. Mix gently just until combined.

● Form into 4 oval patties about 1/2-inch thick. Refrigerate 15–20 minutes to help them hold together.

● In another bowl combine carrots, cucumber, rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Toss well and let sit while preparing the rest of the recipe.

● In a small bowl whisk together all nuoc cham ingredients until the sugar dissolves.

● Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add neutral oil and cook patties 4–5 minutes per side until deeply caramelized and cooked through.

● During the last minute add butter to the pan and spoon the melted butter over the patties as they finish cooking.

● Rest the patties 5 minutes, then slice or roughly chop.

● Build bowls with jasmine rice and the hamburger steak patties.

● Top with pickled vegetables, cilantro, jalapeños and crispy shallots.

● Spoon over the nuoc cham sauce and finish with a squeeze of fresh lime.

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

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