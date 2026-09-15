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Viral Cottage Cheese Chips

TikTok to Table: Viral Cottage Cheese Chips
Ashley Hawk tries the 2-ingredient cottage cheese chip recipe.
TikTok to Table
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Viral Cottage Cheese Chips
Ingredients

  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • Everything But the Bagel seasoning

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Scoop small spoonfuls of cottage cheese onto the baking sheet and spread each into a very thin circle.
  3. Sprinkle with Everything But the Bagel seasoning.
  4. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until golden brown and crispy.
  5. Let cool for a few minutes — they’ll crisp up even more as they cool!

That’s it. Two ingredients, no blender.

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