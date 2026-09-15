Viral Cottage Cheese Chips
Ingredients
- 1 cup cottage cheese
- Everything But the Bagel seasoning
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Scoop small spoonfuls of cottage cheese onto the baking sheet and spread each into a very thin circle.
- Sprinkle with Everything But the Bagel seasoning.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes, until golden brown and crispy.
- Let cool for a few minutes — they’ll crisp up even more as they cool!
That’s it. Two ingredients, no blender.