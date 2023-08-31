Visit your local farmers market to get inspiration to eat healthy and fresh

Chef Rebekah from Rebekah's Kitchen says she always goes to the farmers market in Park City to get inspiration for her meals.

Jenny met her at the market, where they came across squash blossoms at MadSnack's Produce stand. Did you know you can eat them?

Rebekah says you can stuff the blossom with anything, much like a stuffed pepper. She suggests some fresh herb, egg and ricotta. Then twist the tops together and dip in a light batter and fry it in the pan.

You can find a lot of different varieties of squash at your local farmers market, and you can do so much with it!

Rebekah suggests using zucchini as a side, by just grilling it in a little olive oil, salt and pepper.

Or you can put zucchini in your turkey burgers to keep them moist. You can also make zucchini noodles for your favorite pasta sauce.

Radishes are also super beautiful right now. Rebekah says you can chop or slice them, and sautee them in butter (she uses a little Miso paste too).

Rebekah has a lot of ideas on her blog and website, just go to chefrebekah.com. She also offers prepared meal delivery and works as a personal chef too.

