Volunteers are running the extra mile to improve the lives of shelter dogs.

Every Friday afternoon, members of the Ruff Runners Club run the extra mile, literally to support shelter dogs on Davis County.

They take them on "sniff about" outings, which gives them a break from their kennels.

Animal Care of Davis County Director Michelle Hicks says those breaks are vital in reducing stress, improving dogs' health, wellbeing and behavior and provides positive human interaction.

The Ruff Runners is a dog-friendly community dedicated to getting shelter pups healthy exercise.

For more information about their club and weekly pack runs, visit their Instagram and Facebook pages.

For more information about the shelter, visit daviscountyutah.gov/animalcare or follow them on Facebook.