"Walking For Gold" is a charity fashion show that benefits childhood cancer victims and their families

"Walking For Gold" is an annual charity fashion show that benefits childhood cancer victims and their families.

Each year they select a child "warrior" to be the recipient and 2025's warrior is six-year-old Joey Mecham.

He joined us with his hero, "Spider-Man", along with some of the fashions you'll be able to see at the event.

16 Utah-based designers will be showing off their styles on the runway and attendees can also shop small local businesses, make a flower bouquet, take part in a silent auction and more.

100-percent of the money raised goes to Joey and his family to help with the financial side of their cancer fight.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $60 for VIP.

You can learn more on Instagram @walkingforgold and on TikTok @walking.for.gold.

