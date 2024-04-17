Watch Now
Warning signs your car gives you

Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 17, 2024
All too often people ignore the warning lights on their dash or the noises they hear.
That's why Master AutoTech is here to help!

The same great family business but evolving with the times. Master Muffler is now Master AutoTech!

Owner, Brian Everill, joined Jenny Hardman to give you brake warning signs. The first thing is they'll usually start to make noise.

If you're worried about your car's brakes, they offer a free brake inspection.

And, if they need to be replaced, Master AutoTech is having a special on brakes - $100 off brakes/ $50 per axle.

You can find their locations on their website Master AutoTech and also follow them on Instagram.

