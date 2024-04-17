Warning signs your car gives you

Are you paying attention to your car warning signs?

All too often people ignore the warning lights on their dash or the noises they hear.

Master AutoTech is here to help!

Master Muffler is now Master AutoTech!

Owner, Brian Everill, joined Jenny Hardman to give you brake warning signs. The first thing is they'll usually start to make noise.

If you're worried about your car's brakes, they offer a free brake inspection.

And, if they need to be replaced, Master AutoTech is having a special on brakes - $100 off brakes/ $50 per axle.

