Watch a local family complete on Fox's "The Quiz with Balls"

You'll see a local couple on tonight's episode of "The Quiz with Balls" on Fox 13!

Morgan Saxton talked with Andrea and Dave Gifford, who are part of "Team Usry". You'll notice they say they're from Mississippi on the show because some of the family members are... but the Andrea and Dave are from Utah.

"The Quiz with Balls" features two families competing for a $100,000 Grant Prize.

Standing on a high platform over a glistening pool, the players must work together as they face a multiple-choice quiz where each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it.

If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the player… if the answer is wrong, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly whacks them into the pool below.

The more players each team loses, the harder the questions get.

The longer they last, the more money they bank, until one "dry" family member plays the final round for The Quiz with Balls' $100,000 Grand Prize.

So how does the Gifford/ Usry family do? Tune in tonight at 8pm to find out, right here on Fox 13.