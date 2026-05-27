Watch a Saratoga Springs resident compete on "The Floor" on May 27.

Saratoga Springs resident Jason Bowen is on the May 27, 2026 episode of "The Floor".

The series is hosted by Rob Lowe and has become very popular.

The show starts out with 100 contestants standing on their own section of the floor, and each one has an expertise in a specific trivia subject.

The contestants challenge each other in head-to-head duels, with the winner of each duel taking over all territory controlled by the loser.

The winner then chooses whether to go on the offensive to try and gain more territory or let The Floor choose a new challenger.

And this season there is a whole new element called The Territory Freeze.

The player with the most wins in the middle of the season will be frozen out of the game until everyone has played one duel. It's almost a guarantee to get to the finale.

The contestant who gains full control over The Floor takes home $250,000.

To learn more please visit: fox.com/the-floor.

