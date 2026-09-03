Watch besties from Utah compete on the season finale and 100th episode of "Beat Shazam".

Beat Shazam is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time.

The season finale and 100th episode is on Labor Day — and you can watch besties from Utah compete to try to "Beat Shazam" and bring home up to $1 million dollars!

Elise Jones and Mimi McDonald will compete against teams of best friends and siblings in the game show.

These friends are bonded through happy times and challenges in their lives.

They each have heart disease and Mimi also lost a child. They credit each other for making it through the tough times.

Beat Shazam is hosted and executive-produced by award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx, who is joined by his daughter, producer and activist Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay.

Over the course of its seven previous seasons, "Beat Shazam" has given away more than $10 million!

You can watch on Monday, September 7, 2026 at 7:00pm MT on Fox 13 and the next day on Hulu.