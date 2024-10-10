Watch the sky come to life as you learn simple and easy-to-use star gazing techniques

The night is filled with thousands of stars we can see, some brighter than others that are grouped into patterns called constellations.

Allison Croghan went to Clark Planetarium to learn about a program they called Star Hoppers.

It's the perfect beginner's introduction into using these recognizable patterns as a jumping point to "hop" to other stars and constellations.

Watch the sky come to life as you learn simple and easy-to-use techniques.

Star Hopper at the Clark Planetarium is playing in the Hansen Dome Theater on October 10, 2024 at 5:30pm, 6:00pm and 6:30pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 3-12.

Members can watch the films in the Dome and IMAX Theaters for free, and get discounts in the Planet Fun Gift Store and discounts at the concession stand.

And stay tuned throughout October because Clark Planetarium will be discussing NASA's upcoming mission, Europa Clipper, in their Night Vision Series.

For more information please visit: clarkplanetarium.org.