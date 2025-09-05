Water isn't free: But you can save water and money by understanding your bill

Water isn't free to deliver — the rates you pay cover the costs for treatment, infrastructure, storage, and delivery.

Morgan Saxton visited the Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District to find out what they do to keep those costs as low as possible.

Deputy GM, Jacob Young, says they have to find the right balance on water pricing because if it's too cheap people waste it.

He says when rates better reflect the true valley, people use it wisely.

To find this balance on water pricing, many districts (including Jordan Valley) use tiered rates—the more you use, the more expensive each extra gallon becomes.

This rewards efficient use and makes waste costly.

It's important to note that 60 percent of the water Jordan Valley treats is used outdoors, and it's the same water that comes out of your home's taps.

So, if you're over-watering expansive lawn, you're paying premium prices for waste in the upper tiers.

On the other hand, if you use water indoors efficiently and have water-wise landscaping you stay in the lowest tiers.

Water rates are designed to be fair, so the people who are using only what they need keep their bills affordable.

And on the other hand, if you're using too much water (like watering the sidewalk or letting your sprinklers run during a rain storm), then you'll pay extra for that.

Understanding the water rate structure where you live will help you understand why you're being billed and for what.

This opens the door for learning about how you specifically can conserve water.

Tiered rates support conservation, every gallon saved helps keep more water in streams and aquifers that ultimately support the Great Salt Lake.

In fact, the past two years Jorday Valley has sent billions of gallons directly to Great Salt Lake, and they're prepared to send more this year.

Jacob says if you're looking to save water and money check your water bill to see which tier you're in and use free water checks and rebates on slowtheflow.org to lower your use to get into the lowest rate tiers.

You can also get more information at utahwaterways.org.

