Wattsmart has a vast network of contractors to help customers be more energy efficient

Wattsmart has a vast network of contractors that specialize in supporting the Wattsmart Homes program to help customers be more energy efficient.

Bianca Velasquez, a Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, says companies must have a proven history of quality installations, must be extremely knowledgeable about heat pump benefits and RMP's Wattsmart rebate programs.

One of those contractors is Thompson's Comfort Connection in Midvale.

They have been in business since 1946 offering HVAC Services including Heat Pumps.

Owner Bill Thompson explains that a heat pump operates by transferring heat between your home and the outdoors, consuming less energy than traditional heating systems.

This translates into lower utility bills for you.

Rocky Mountain Power offers rebates on all types of heat pumps for Utah customers up to $1700.

For more information, please visit WattsmartHomes.com.