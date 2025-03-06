Wattsmart Homes will be at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Homes program will be helping visitors to the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show learn how to save money on their power bills.

Jenny Hardman talked with spokesperson Jessica Dalton who says people can learn all about heat pumps, appliances, smart accessories as well as weatherization for your home,.

There will also be seven different pro network contractors with special expertise in all things HVAC attending the home show. You'll be able to discuss your needs and receive recommendations for what system to use in your home.

Wattsmart Homes will also be giving away reusable bags and light bulbs too!

Customers can get half off on their tickets by using code "Wattsmart" at checkout online at SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.

If you can't make it to the Spring Home show this time around, visit WattsmartHomes.com to find a qualified contractor who can help you with your HVAC, weatherization and other needs.

Take a FREE Home Energy Assessment online, answer a few simple questions an get tips for how to make your home more energy efficient.

There's also an awesome Home Maintenance calendar that you can subscribe to, to help you prep for spring, and you'll be entered to win a $100 gift card for subscribing.

If you are looking to do some spring maintenance, consider upgrading your home to LED light bulbs, planting shade trees for natural cooling, sealing windows and doors and schedule a service for your HVAC system.

You can find more information at Wattsmarthomes.com.