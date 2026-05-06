Wattsmart Wednesday: Good news for EV drivers

There's good news for EV drivers! Rocky Mountain Power is actively expanding utility-owned DC fast charging in Utah.

These sites are part of Rocky Mountain Power's broader collaboration with Electrify America to build out 20 DC fast-charging stations with approximately 120 dispensers with hyper-fast charging capability up to 350kW across the Salt Lake area and surrounding communities.

That includes a new charging station at at the Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, adding another fast, convenient charging option along the Wasatch Front.

And, there are more coming!

Fast-charging stations are also planned for Midvale, West Jordan and West Valley City.

All Rocky Mountain Power public fast-charging stations are owned by Rocky Mountain Power and powered by Utah's electric grid and subject to Utah Public Service Commission–approved rates, supporting local infrastructure and cleaner transportation.

Rocky Mountain Power customers can save up to 40 percent on charging at these stations by using the Electrify America app and enrolling in the Rocky Mountain Power Plan. Actual savings depend on time-of-day and pricing schedule.

The Electrify America app allows drivers to locate Rocky Mountain Power chargers, start and pay for sessions, and monitor charging in real time, all from their phone.

Discounted charging is available only when sessions are started through the Electrify America app at Rocky Mountain Power–owned stations.

You can learn more at rockymountainpower.net.