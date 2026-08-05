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Wattsmart Wednesday: Self-Guided Assessment for Energy Efficiency for Businesses

Remember Rocky Mountain Power's self-guided assessment for homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient? They now have one for businesses!
(The Place Advertiser) - We've talked about a a Home Energy Assessment by Rocky Mountain Power. Now there's something similar for small businesses.
Wattsmart Wednesday
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Remember Rocky Mountain Power's self-guided assessment for homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient?

They now have one for businesses!

Bianca Velasquez, Rocky Mountain Power Spokesperson, says The Wattsmart Business Energy Questionnaire is a quick, self-guided assessment designed to help small and medium businesses identify energy saving opportunities.

It only takes about 10-25 minutes to complete on a tablet or phone and the questions help identify lighting, HVAC, equipment, and operational opportunities.

After submission, a Wattsmart representative follows up within two business days to discuss incentives and upgrade options.

You can find the assessment online at wattsmartbusiness.com/businessenergy.

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