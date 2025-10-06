We are just coming out of "September Search" but why not continue it through October?

Have you heard of "September Search"? It's a popular month for job searching online.

Natalie Zfat, Social Media Expert, explained that when summer ends, people get serious about finding new work.

But, you have to remember that employers are looking at your social media profiles and posts.

Natalie says about 90 percent of recruiters say they look at social media to learn about their potential job seekers.

The first tip Natalie shared is to keep your profile picture current. You don't want a picture that looks nothing like you now!

Plus, don't use filters, and only use natural lighting and a simple background.

Also pay attention to what you're posting. You don't need to post everything you ever do, eat or think.

Natalie suggests to post important things that reflect you and your interests. She highly recommends gratitude posts.

You can learn more from Natalie on Instagram @nataliezfat.