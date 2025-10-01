We are kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October!

This October, The American Cancer Society is encouraging everyone to do more than wear pink, to go beyond ribbons and awareness, to take action.

Kelly Moran, Vice-President of Colorado and Utah, American Cancer Society, says they want everyone to get loud, walk together, share stories, volunteer, get screened, and support our communities.

Because when it comes to ending breast cancer as we know it, every dollar, every step, every signature, every screening matters.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month was launched in 1985 to help raise awareness about mammography and breast cancer.

This year they're celebrating 40 years of turning breast cancer awareness into action to save lives.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah will take place on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at America First Field, providing a supportive community for breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers and families alike.

Registration for the walk is open, and the event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at American First Field with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m.

For more information or to register your team, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/saltlakecityut.

Aaron Dalley, CEO and Founder of Enso Rings, has a personal connection to cancer and from now through the end of the year, Enso Rings will be donating a portion of their breast cancer rings and bracelets to ACS.

They are also making a minimum $10,000 contribution to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, all to fund breast cancer research.