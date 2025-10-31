Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
We celebrated Halloween with some creepy crawlers!

Scales and Tails Utah
The snake that came on our show today was representing Halloween with the jack o lantern on its body.
Scales and Tails Utah
Posted

Scales and Tails Utah is a family-run reptile and bird educational and entertainment company.

They have a location in Kearns where folks can visit for guided tours to meet and greet with a variety of reptiles.

They also travel and do presentations at schools, parties, carnivals, STEM fairs and other events and also have a new display trailer that allows them to set up a pop up zoo event even in colder winter months.

They joined us in our studio with some Halloween critters including a Gila Monster, Tarantula, Vinegardoon and a Snake.

You can learn more at scalesandtailsutah.com and follow them on Facebook @scalesandtailsutah.

