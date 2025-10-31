We celebrated Halloween with some creepy crawlers!

Scales and Tails Utah is a family-run reptile and bird educational and entertainment company.

They have a location in Kearns where folks can visit for guided tours to meet and greet with a variety of reptiles.

They also travel and do presentations at schools, parties, carnivals, STEM fairs and other events and also have a new display trailer that allows them to set up a pop up zoo event even in colder winter months.

They joined us in our studio with some Halloween critters including a Gila Monster, Tarantula, Vinegardoon and a Snake.

You can learn more at scalesandtailsutah.com and follow them on Facebook @scalesandtailsutah.