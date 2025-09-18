Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

We found a club that's for moms of twins

Salt Lake Mother's of Twins Club
This is a group that's all about twins!
Salt Lake Mother's of Twins
Posted

Having twins is uniquely different and can be difficult and isolating.

That's why the Salt Lake Mother's of Twins Club was originally organized in the 1970s. It's still going strong today.

There are no more original members, but there are families who have been in the group for more than 10 years.

They have a mix of moms pregnant with twins moms with school age kids and everything in between.

The goal is to connect twin families. Meeting other moms of twins can help to feel a sense of community.

Salt Lake Mother's of Twins Club has a group on Facebook where anyone can post questions and they do events like playdates, moms night out and family events.

Their biggest ones of the year are always a summer BBQ and a trunk-or-treat.

If you'd like to learn more visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere