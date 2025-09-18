We found a club that's for moms of twins

Having twins is uniquely different and can be difficult and isolating.

That's why the Salt Lake Mother's of Twins Club was originally organized in the 1970s. It's still going strong today.

There are no more original members, but there are families who have been in the group for more than 10 years.

They have a mix of moms pregnant with twins moms with school age kids and everything in between.

The goal is to connect twin families. Meeting other moms of twins can help to feel a sense of community.

Salt Lake Mother's of Twins Club has a group on Facebook where anyone can post questions and they do events like playdates, moms night out and family events.

Their biggest ones of the year are always a summer BBQ and a trunk-or-treat.

If you'd like to learn more visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.